Taylor Swift just teased a 'timetable' for her new album release

Taylor Swift fans can already barely contain their excitement ahead of The Tortured Poets Department release on Friday, but now Taylor has fed the beast again by teasing a release day "timetable."

The "Cruel Summer" singer took to social media to drum up even more anticipation for her record (as if that's physically possible). In a short video, we're taken through an office setting in which there's a timetable white board.

On Friday, 19 April, the white board reiterates the album will be released, but also teases a second thing to look forward to: a music video release at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, which is 1 a.m. Saturday British Time. That means it will be ready for you when you get home from your night out (or if you're anything like us, when you wake from your slumber in a panic because you forgot to hang up the laundry).

Ms. Swift cleverly disabled the comments on this one, ostensibly fearing for a fan frenzy.

This news comes after Taylor and Spotify announced a special "library installation" in Los Angeles this week celebrating the album release.

The popstar first announced The Tortured Poets Department in a big way, during her acceptance speech at this year's Grammy Awards in February.

The title is believed to be a subtle (or perhaps not so subtle?) nod to her ex Joe Alwyn's group chat with Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, called "The Tortured Man Club."

Sources close to Joe have previously said the actor thinks it's "shady" that Taylor is supposedly releasing a "diss album" aimed towards him, so that's probably one person who is not as excited for the record as the rest of us.

Other tidbits we already know ahead of the album release are that it symbolises the five stages of grief (presumably after a breakup) and that it's her most explicit yet — so you can expect some real angstiness on there.