The Crown star Emerald Fennell meets Camilla in real life after playing her on the hit series

The actress played Camilla in The Crown

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall met her on-screen doppelganger yesterday at a Clarence House in London.

The Duchess, held a special reception in her London residence to celebrate International Women’s Day. Among those invited to the event were a smorgasbord of leading female figures across the arts, politics and business, including Spice Girl Mel B, Shadow Chanchellor Angela Rayner, and of course, actress and director Emerald Fennell.

Fennell, who played a young Camilla on the hit Netflix series The Crown, was pictured having an animated exchange with the future Queen Consort, and described their chat as “absolutely delightful”.

Despite the contentious storyline covered in the popular series; following the young Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles and his ongoing affair with a chain-smoking Camilla, there wasn’t any awkwardness between the two women.

Fennell, who won an Oscar for her film “Promising Young Woman” last year, spoke afterwards about her initial reticence to speak to the Duchess: “I was nervous I might be thrown in the tower but so far so good.”

She went on to gush about the real life Camilla: “She is such an impressive person. It was fittingly nice to meet her today on International Women’s Day because she does so much for so many particularly female-centred charities. I was nervous I might be thrown in the Tower, but so far so good. She’s been in the spotlight for a long time and has always weathered it with a lot of grace and good humour.”

Camilla even addresed Fennell in her speech, quipping: “It is reassuring to know that, if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over. So, Emerald, be prepared!”

Although Fennell, 36, was refused to divulge the ins and outs of her conversation to onlooking journalists, telling a Telegraph reporter: “You know what, I’m going to be very discreet – because if I’ve learnt anything. it’s ‘loose lips sink ships.’”

In real-life, Camilla and Charles did famously have an affair before eventually marrying in 2005. Last month the Queen confirmed that when Prince Charles accedes to the throne Camilla would become queen consort.

According to Vanity Fair, the duchess has watched previous seasons of the Netflix series and didn’t hesistate to see how she’d been depicted in the fourth season, which came out in 2020.

Fennell has expressed her shock at reports that Camilla watches the fictionalised drama, admitting it’s “nerve-wracking” knowing Camilla had seen her performance.