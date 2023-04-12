Margot Robbie's initial reaction to the Barbie script was that it would 'never see the light of day'

It feels like an age since we found out that the Barbie movie was in the works. We've seen the photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rollerblading in neon unitards (opens in new tab). We've lapped up the promo snaps of the pair cruising around in a bright pink convertible (opens in new tab) with blonder than blonde hair. And finally, finally, after years of waiting - it is set to hit the big screen this summer.

Last week, the first trailer for Greta Gerwig's upcoming film was released and the Barbiecore (opens in new tab) trend of 2022 was back in full swing. The sparkling cast - from pop stars to Hollywood royalty to most of Sex Education (opens in new tab)'s graduates - teamed with the ability to make your very own Barbie poster meant that it is all anyone can talk about.

Fans have already been sharing some interesting theories about what the big twist could be (opens in new tab), as details on the plot are still very thin on the ground. The most we've got at the moment is a short description which reads: "After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness."

Wonderful.

However, it seems that Margot - who stars in the movie as the titular character - thought there would be a very different reaction to it after seeing the script.

After initially reading it, the Wolf of Wall Street star thought that while it sounded great she never thought it would actually happen.

She told BAFTA (via IndieWire (opens in new tab)): "The first time I read the Barbie script, my reaction was, 'Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day.'

"Because they are never going to let us make this movie."

Fast forward to today and the Barbie excitement has reached fever pitch.

Mark your calendar - the movie lands in cinemas on Friday 21st July.