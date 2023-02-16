Lizzo goes to Adele's house to drink wine, apparently

Can we come???

Lizzo and Adele attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
The legend Lizzo was recently a guest on the UK's Heart radio, and was asked whether fellow popstar (and Grammys tablemate) Adele has ever had her over for "tea."

Immediately, Lizzo quipped: "It wasn't tea!" which had her and the two interviewers howling with laughter.

One of the presenters then joked: "The tequila's back again." (If this one-liner doesn't make sense to you, keep reading for an explanation.)

The "About Damn Time" singer was then asked to elaborate on what exactly she was served at Adele's house.

"She drinks — oh God, funny enough, I drink it too, but I wouldn't dare request this at her house, but we drink wine with ice," Lizzo admitted. (We don't judge — in fact, we love a cheeky ice cube, too.)

Lizzo went on to describe Adele's house, though she left out the details.

"Her house is real nice, real, like — I'm not going to speak too much on her house, but it was real English," she explained. "I was like, 'Oh, I feel like I'm in England.'"

One of the interviewers also made sure to ask the important questions: "Was she burning Yankee Candles? Did it smell of cinnamon? Can you remember?"

Lizzo said: "Too much wine, I don't remember." Comedy queen.

We're starting to see a bit of a theme in the two divas' friendship: Lizzo recently admitted that she and Adele got — ahem — a little tipsy at the Grammys a couple of weeks ago, where she had brought both tequila and white wine (which is where that tequila joke came from, if you're keeping up).

"I was so drunk. Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn't even really know what the categories were at this point," Lizzo explained.

"We were like, 'Wait. Did they do best new artist?' We didn't even know when it was time and they would just call out names so we were like, 'Smile, smile.' When they called my name I was in total shock because I didn't expect to win at all."

Lizzo took home the very deserved Record of the Year Grammy on the night, so all was well in the end.

