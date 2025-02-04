Lily Allen is reportedly 'devastated' over David Harbour split

The two got married in September 2020

Lily Allen and David Harbour are seen at a game between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Lily Allen and David Harbour have sadly split up.

Understandably, the singer is really upset over this, according to one insider who spoke to People.

"She's devastated and not in a good place," the source said.

They added: "It's been a bad start to the new year, but Lily is tough. She's very good at prioritising herself when she has to."

According to the insider, the breakup has also been "very hard" for Lily's daughters, 13-year-old Ethel and 12-year-old Marnie, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

The source also explained that ahead of the split, "her marriage [to David] has been crumbling."

The "Smile" singer and Stranger Things actor got married in September 2020 in Las Vegas. In an Instagram caption at the time, David lovingly called Lily "the people’s princess."

A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour)

A photo posted by on

And for their third anniversary, the English popstar posted a sweet photo from their wedding with the caption: "3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress."

A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen)

A photo posted by on

The couple had only beautiful things to say about each other over the course of their relationship.

In 2020, David told People about Lily: "I married a beautiful, incredible woman who I love. I have never met someone who is so deeply kind as her. I've never felt so taken care of and cared for by another human being."

And in a 2022 interview with GQ Hype, the actor called Lily "a really extraordinary person" and remembered thinking she was "somebody I want to be around" by their third date.

As reported by People, Lily admitted on the 9 January episode of her podcast Miss Me? that she was not "in a good place." She added: "I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiralling and spiralling and spiralling, and it's got out of control."

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸