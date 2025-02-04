Lily Allen is reportedly 'devastated' over David Harbour split

Lily Allen and David Harbour have sadly split up.

Understandably, the singer is really upset over this, according to one insider who spoke to People.

"She's devastated and not in a good place," the source said.

They added: "It's been a bad start to the new year, but Lily is tough. She's very good at prioritising herself when she has to."

According to the insider, the breakup has also been "very hard" for Lily's daughters, 13-year-old Ethel and 12-year-old Marnie, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

The source also explained that ahead of the split, "her marriage [to David] has been crumbling."

The "Smile" singer and Stranger Things actor got married in September 2020 in Las Vegas. In an Instagram caption at the time, David lovingly called Lily "the people’s princess."

And for their third anniversary, the English popstar posted a sweet photo from their wedding with the caption: "3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress."

The couple had only beautiful things to say about each other over the course of their relationship.

In 2020, David told People about Lily: "I married a beautiful, incredible woman who I love. I have never met someone who is so deeply kind as her. I've never felt so taken care of and cared for by another human being."

And in a 2022 interview with GQ Hype, the actor called Lily "a really extraordinary person" and remembered thinking she was "somebody I want to be around" by their third date.

As reported by People, Lily admitted on the 9 January episode of her podcast Miss Me? that she was not "in a good place." She added: "I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiralling and spiralling and spiralling, and it's got out of control."