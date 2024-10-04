Lana Del Rey has broken her silence on her surprise wedding to Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey has spoken out about her secret wedding to Jeremy Dufrene for the first time, calling out the paparazzi for their intrusive behaviour over the celebrations.

Lana Del Rey surprised the world this month, marrying her alligator tour guide boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene, just one month after going public with their relationship.

The couple first met in 2019, when Del Rey booked to go on Dufrene’s alligator boat tour while she was touring in Louisiana. And after reportedly reconnecting in May this year, they made things official just four months later.

The nuptials took place in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, the setting where Del Rey and Dufrene first met, featuring a secret alfresco ceremony and a large marquee reception at the public harbour.

Photographs from the private nuptials went viral online after being leaked by paparazzi, with their whirlwind marriage being a major point of media interest. And while the 39-year-old singer has not yet shared her own details from the big day, she has broken her silence to call out “famous New Orleans paparazzi” over the intrusion.

Del Rey posted her thoughts in the comments section of fan account LanaBoards on Wednesday, name checking the paparazzi and reporting the alleged invasion of privacy.

“Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won’t stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker,” she posted. “But if [the paparazzi] could stop switching vehicles following the family - and stop following us around remote parts of the country and Photoshopping my wedding ring into a pearl - I know we would feel a lot safer.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Going on to talk about her new husband, she continued: “All that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we're very happy.”

Congratulations are definitely in order for Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene.

We will continue to update this story.