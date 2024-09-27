Lana Del Rey just married her alligator tour guide boyfriend in a secret ceremony

Lana Del Rey has officially wed boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene in a secret ceremony, just weeks after going public with their relationship.

Lana Del Rey is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her viral statements to her A-list friendships (ahem Taylor Swift), the Video Games singer never fails to make headlines.

This month, it was the 39-year-old’s love life that got the world talking, with Del Rey going public with her alligator tour guide boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene. And now, just one month later, it has been reported that the couple has wed in secret.

The pair first met in 2019, when Del Rey booked to go on Dufrene’s alligator boat tour while she was touring in Louisiana. And while it is reported that the couple lost touch, they reportedly reconnected in May this year, seen in public together at Leeds Festival last month.

Now, according to reports, the pair has officially wed, tying the knot in a secret ceremony in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, the setting where they first met. And following the alfresco ceremony, the pair reportedly hosted a beautiful reception in a large marquee at the public harbour, with Del Rey wearing a trademark blue bow in her hair as her "something blue".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Her friends and team did some digging on him over fears he could be using her, but his business is lucrative and he doesn’t need or want Lana’s money,” a source explained to Mail Online, following online concern by fans over the haste of the wedding. “He is a good guy and she is wildly attracted to him. He is a good father and no one who knows him has anything bad to say about him.”

Neither Lana Del Rey nor Jeremy Dufrene have commented on the reports of their nuptials, but Del Rey’s fans are awaiting an imminent Instagram announcement.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.