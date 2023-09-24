Kylie Minogue's outlook on marriage is actually quite refreshing

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kylie Minogue has opened up about her relationships in the most honest way, and we are here for it.

The Spinning Around hitmaker has been in some high profile relationships over the years, and though she was engaged to ex-fiancé Joshua Sasse, she didn't get to walk down the aisle.

For some having the fairytale big white wedding is all they dream about since being a child, but that was not the case for Kylie, and we respect her more for this as she defies the stigma around relationships and weddings.

Speaking to Red magazine, the 55-year-old singer said: "I never thought I would get married. Just going through ‘being engaged’ seems like an experiment, because I’d never as a girl or in all my life had a vision of getting married.

"It’s not something I needed or wanted. My parents never brought me up with the idea of ‘the big marriage’. I never had it as a goal."

Kylie was rumoured to be engaged to Joshua in 2016, as she was spotted wearing a ring on her engagement finger at the NME Awards after party. But, it was not until the following year the songstress confirmed their engagement.

A notice in The Daily Telegraph at the time read: "The engagement is announced between Joshua, son of the late Dominic Sasse and of Mary Heale (née Macauley), of Herefordshire, and Kylie, eldest daughter of Ronald and Carol Minogue, of Melbourne, Australia."

One year later and Kylie called off the engagement, as she announced: "Thank you for all your love and support during this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"We wish only the best for each other as we venture forwards towards new horizons."

Kylie has since spoken out about calling time on their engagement, and has revealed she felt she had to conform to society's expectations.

She told the publication: "I thought, ‘Maybe I've got it all wrong and I should go for it. Maybe I should do what most of the world do. It works for them.'

"Now I’m going to stick to my previous view. I don’t think marriage is for me."

We could not agree with you more Kylie.

However, that is not to say Kylie won't date again, but she is enjoying time to focus on herself for now.

Speaking previously to The Sunday Times, the music idol said: "I love romance and I love to feel in love or be in love. But I’m not that bothered right at the minute, I’m enjoying being … how can I say this? Being fully within myself."