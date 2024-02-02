engagement ring trends 2024

If you're thinking of popping the question this year, then consider following these major engagement ring trends for 2024. Though there will always be room for a classic solitaire, gone are the days where traditional was the only way to go.

Consider this: an engagement ring will set you back several hundreds, if not thousands of pounds, and with any luck it's a ring that will be worn for a lifetime, so you want to get it as right, and as personal as possible.

So I quizzed jewellery experts what engagement ring trends you should be buying into this year, and this is what they said.

1. Proposal rings

“We have seen an huge increase over the last few years of both men alone, and couples together, purchasing our fine solid gold thread and bamboo rings as proposal bands. These designs are slim, beautiful solid gold and diamond bands which feel special to mark the engagement, but importantly allow the couple to design the final engagement ring together. What’s great is that these bands still work perfectly layered with the final engagement ring and can be cherished forever,” says Rosanna Wollenberg, co-founder of Otiumberg.

2. Toi et Moi rings

“The toi et moi trend isn't going anywhere: it’s an incredibly romantic design, symbolising two souls meeting as one. Surprisingly, it's a classic design dating as far back as Napolean proposing to Josephine in 1796. It's a wonderful, playful design that can incorporate various gem cuts, sizes and colours to create a really modern look with a timeless edge,” explains jewellery designer Emma Clarkson Webb.

3. Champagne diamond rings

“We’re seeing a lot of love for champagne and cognac coloured diamonds ranging from light golden tones to amber-like brown and peach-coloured hues - they've got the sparkle of a traditional diamond, but within a range of soft, buttery colours to chestnut browns.

Champagne diamonds are a really nice compromise for people drawn to the classic elegance of diamonds, but who still want something a little bit different: they're subtle but eye-catching!” says jewellery designer Rachel Boston.

4. East/West settings

“East to west settings (a horizontal setting), are proving increasingly popular for very good reason! They make for a playful but still endlessly elegant solitaire - we find that there is currently a real demand for pieces that are full of character but have an air of timelessness to them; investment pieces that will become chic future heirlooms,” adds Rachel.

5. Chunky settings

Lucy Crowther, founder of Minka Jewels, reveals: “We are seeing a real demand for colourful, statement designs with plenty of gold – brides are looking for something really unique that carries a major wow factor. We love to protect our stones with rub-over settings—as well as looking incredibly modern, this protects gemstones from knocks and catching. We want our jewels to be seen, and we love a chunky, fuss-free design: more is more is our motto!”

Jeweller Jessie Thomas agrees: “Chunky statement rings are still my clients’ main go-to for engagements. Usually featuring a single centre stone set into heavy 18ct yellow gold, they are easy to wear, everyday pieces that make a serious statement. They are contemporary, modern-feeling rings that stay well away from anything too ‘traditional.'”

6. Curved shapes

“Curved shaped rings are definitely increasing in popularity. Again, they are super unique and unusual and people find them a good way to express their individuality. I carve each one for my clients, so no two are alike which I think people really appreciate; it adds to the sense of originality many are looking for,” Jessie adds.

7. Recycled or vintage diamonds

“We are seeing real demand for recycled-antique diamond engagement rings - which are a beautiful and often more unusual option than a newly-mined diamond (whether that be a rose-cut, a cushion-cut or an old-European cut). They have real appeal for our clients who are concerned about the provenance of their stone: to be able to offer them a diamond which is already in circulation is perhaps the most sustainable choice of all,” declares Eliza Walter, founder of Lylie Jewellery.

“Often such stones are cut and polished by hand (before lasers and computers were introduced) resulting in their bespoke shapes. Another advantage of recycled-antique diamonds is their creation has zero environmental and social impact: this makes them appealing in comparison to lab-grown diamonds, which require both carbon and energy intensive processes to create.”