Kylie Jenner's fans think she's 'hiding' Timothée Chalamet in holiday pics
But is she??
Kylie Jenner has been having a fabulous time on holiday somewhere warm and beachy.
It's unclear exactly where the KHY founder jetted off to, but it was certainly tropical and luxurious, with clear blue seas and wild nature all around.
We know this because Kylie posted a series of jealousy-inducing photos and videos of her beach trip, in which she wears some pretty bikinis and Cartier bracelets, sunbathes on the beach, rides in a golf cart, and primps with a Kylie Cosmetics blush stick.
One thing all these images have in common? Kylie is decidedly alone in all of them, though some of them were clearly taken by another person.
Ergo, fans are all wondering the same thing: Where is Kylie's boyfriend Timothée Chalamet?
"We know he’s there show us him," one person demanded in the comment section.
"Where is he," simply asked someone else.
"Timothy [sic] treating her well," commented a third person.
And while we don't speak Spanish or Portuguese, it's pretty evident that other fans are asking similar questions in those languages too.
We don't actually know whether the A Complete Unknown actor jetted off with his girlfriend on this well-deserved break, but we do know that the two are going strong.
Exhibit A: Kylie was there as Timothée's supportive date throughout awards season, plus they were spotted on a high-profile date at a tennis match in California recently.
A source recently revealed to the Daily Mail: "He is very much in love with Kylie. But he does get a little shy with PDA as he knows eyeballs are watching."
The insider further explained that some of Timothée's friends weren't too sure about his romance with Kylie, but he was. "He knew from the beginning that it wasn't just a fling with Kylie," they said. "He not only decided not to listen to his friends, but to also cut ties."
The two have been dating for about two years.
