Lip reader reveals what Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were actually saying at the tennis

Fresh off the heels of their awards season appearances, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner stole fans' hearts when they enjoyed a day out at the tennis over the weekend.

The lovebirds were spotted exchanging flirty gestures while watching the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on Sunday. The two were also in a particularly chatty mood, and left fans desperately trying to figure out what they said to each other.

But let's leave the lip reading to the professionals, shall we? More specifically, forensic lip reader Nicola Hickling, who revealed to Marie Claire exactly what she believes Chalamet and Jenner whispered lovingly to each other during the match. Here's a transcript of the conversation, as interpreted by Nicola:

Timothée: We are making love.

*Kylie kisses him.*

Kylie: Like all day.

*They kiss again.*

Timothée: I love you.

Kylie: Hey, I love you too sweetie.

Timothée then playfully teased Kylie. "Kylie, in response, places her hand on his tummy and chest, gently rubbing him in a comforting manner, reinforcing the intimate and playful nature of their exchange," says Nicola, speaking on behalf of Casino.org.

Here's what the couple allegedly said to each other then:

Kylie: Oh bub, are you okay?

Timothée: Oh, don't work me up.

Timothée: The nipples, touch the nipples.

Timothée: Don't stop please.

*Timothée speaks French.*

Hopefully, this was illuminating!!!

Kylie and Timothée have been together since sometime in 2023, and have made a few joint public appearances at sports games and awards shows since then. Other than that, they tend to keep their relationship mostly out of the spotlight.

"Theirs is a more private relationship in which they can be as normal a couple as is possible considering their levels of fame," one source recently told the Daily Mail.

One way they're preserving their privacy is by not including Timothée on Kylie's family reality show, The Kardashians. Although we're sad we don't get to see them interact in real time, it's great that they've found a balance that works for them.