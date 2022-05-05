Kim Cattrall says she ‘was never asked’ to appear in And Just Like That and found out about it on social media

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Whether it was the And Just Like That fashion – erm, hello Carrie’s iconic Versace dress – or Miranda’s storyline with Che, when the Sex and the City reboot launched earlier this year it was all fans could talk about.

But one of the biggest talking points before the show aired was whether or not Kim Cattrall would be joining Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis for the spin-off. While Carrie and co discussed her character Samantha Jones’ absence during AJLT, fans were holding out hope that she might just appear at some point. Alas, it never happened. Sob.

During an interview with Variety, Kim has now revealed that she wasn’t asked to star in the new series and that she found out about it online.

She said: ‘I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.’

When whispers of a third SATC movie started swirling in 2017, she was vocal about not wanting to reprise the role.

In the recent Variety interview, she clarified: ‘It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough. I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.’

Kim also elaborated on her reasons for not wanting to return to the show, stating that she was unhappy with a potential storyline which involved Miranda’s 14 year old son Brady sending her dick pics – something she called ‘heartbreaking’.

Over the years, Kim’s relationship with SJP also became headline news. While Kim has previously branded it a ‘toxic relationship’, SJP claims that’s ‘not the way [she] recalls our experience’ but said she ‘wouldn’t be okay’ with her joining the reboot.

Touching on her relationship with other cast members, Kim said: ‘I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren’t my friends. It was professional.’

Well, that’s that.