Sarah Jessica Parker has finally commented on Kim Cattrall's And Just Like That cameo
This is huge.
Anyone who's even a tiny bit of a Sex and the City fan knows by now that Kim Cattrall will be making a short cameo in the series reboot And Just Like That for the season 2 finale.
Kim accepted to film a scene as Samantha Jones despite being in an active feud with some of the cast and crew — particularly Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw — so her return has definitely come as a surprise to viewers. But SJP has just broken her silence about the situation, and she's refusing to further fan the flames.
"I was really excited about the idea," Sarah Jessica told Entertainment Tonight about the much-anticipated cameo. "I thought it was a really good idea and I was thrilled that, you know, we could make it happen and that it worked for her and it's just really nice to see. It's really nice. I was really pleased."
In And Just Like That, Carrie and Samantha have fallen out and they only briefly communicated via text in season 1 (since Kim declined to participate in the reboot).
In season 2, Samantha is expected to make a phone call, presumably to Carrie (though this is unconfirmed). This way, Kim didn't have to see any of her fellow cast members during filming.
SJP added about the Samantha narrative in season 2: "I think it reflects the relationship that we've been sharing via text for last season and this season. You know, this is a hugely important relationship for Carrie, it's been filled with affection. We just thought it was a really nice idea to put a face to the text, really in large part to celebrate the 25 years of [Sex and the City]."
Kim and Sarah Jessica's feud reportedly goes back as far as the 2000s, and has sadly only escalated ever since. Here's hoping they can sort it out in the future.
-
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just wore three dresses by this oh-so-cool, understated brand
Dream capsule wardrobe items.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
Princess Charlotte suffered an injury during Trooping the Colour but nobody noticed
Hopefully she wasn't too hurt
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William and Kate recreated this sweet moment from 2014, and royal fans can't get enough of it
We can't unsee it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Love Island has taken big steps to protect participants' mental health for the new series
A step forward?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Coolidge brought 'strange chaos' to The White Lotus set
She is able to bring the entertainment on and off camera!
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Sarah Jessica Parker: Carrie Marrying Big Was Not A Betrayal To Single Girls
When Carrie Bradshaw married Mr Big, she got her happy ending – but not everyone was so happy for her.
By Caroline Leaper
-
The Real-Life Carrie Bradshaw’s Apartment Is Up For Sale
…And we think her fictional alter-ego would LOVE what she's done with the place.
By Caroline Leaper
-
Has Sarah Jessica Parker Just Confirmed New Sex And The City 3 Movie With THIS Picture?
The actress gets fans speculating over Sex And The City 3 after sharing a shot with a cryptic message on Instagram.
By Marie Claire
-
Sarah Jessica Parker And Rihanna Turn Designers For Fendi
It's the kind of news Carrie Bradshaw would be seriously proud of...
By Caroline Leaper
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Has Dropped ANOTHER Huge Sex And The City 3 Hint
Is another Sex And The City movie on the cards?
By Suzannah Ramsdale
-
See Inside Sarah Jessica Parker’s Beautiful New York Home - And Buy It, If You Have A Spare $22Million
See inside Sarah Jessica Parker’s Greenwich Village townhouse
By Caroline Leaper