Sarah Jessica Parker has finally commented on Kim Cattrall's And Just Like That cameo

Anyone who's even a tiny bit of a Sex and the City fan knows by now that Kim Cattrall will be making a short cameo in the series reboot And Just Like That for the season 2 finale.

Kim accepted to film a scene as Samantha Jones despite being in an active feud with some of the cast and crew — particularly Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw — so her return has definitely come as a surprise to viewers. But SJP has just broken her silence about the situation, and she's refusing to further fan the flames.

"I was really excited about the idea," Sarah Jessica told Entertainment Tonight about the much-anticipated cameo. "I thought it was a really good idea and I was thrilled that, you know, we could make it happen and that it worked for her and it's just really nice to see. It's really nice. I was really pleased."

In And Just Like That, Carrie and Samantha have fallen out and they only briefly communicated via text in season 1 (since Kim declined to participate in the reboot).

In season 2, Samantha is expected to make a phone call, presumably to Carrie (though this is unconfirmed). This way, Kim didn't have to see any of her fellow cast members during filming.

SJP added about the Samantha narrative in season 2: "I think it reflects the relationship that we've been sharing via text for last season and this season. You know, this is a hugely important relationship for Carrie, it's been filled with affection. We just thought it was a really nice idea to put a face to the text, really in large part to celebrate the 25 years of [Sex and the City]."

Kim and Sarah Jessica's feud reportedly goes back as far as the 2000s, and has sadly only escalated ever since. Here's hoping they can sort it out in the future.