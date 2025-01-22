Katy Perry on the 'weird' thing she and Orlando Bloom kept from her pregnancy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Katy Perry has just revealed a pretty unusual keepsake she's still got from when she was pregnant with hers and Orlando Bloom's daughter.

The popstar recently sat down with Capital to talk through some of her most pivotal Instagram photos from over the years, including one of her as a teenager, and a selfie of her with Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour (what feud?!).

But it's one particular photo — and Katy's explanation of it — that has been making the rounds online since her interview.

"Here is my pee stick test for when I conceived my daughter Daisy Dove Bloom," the singer explained.

"I remember, Orlando was gone and I called him, I FaceTimed him when I was on a hike and I was like: 'Guess what!'

"We had wished for her so much and had set every intention and we just got our biggest gift.

"It was the best decision I've ever made. And I still have it. And that's weird, but it's not. I don't care."

Off-camera, the interviewer asked Katy where exactly she keeps said pee stick, and she wasn't sure at first, then said: "It's in a drawer with lots of things. You know what else is in the drawer? It's probably next to Orlando's Legolas ears. Just, like, all the most important things."

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

A photo posted by on

Katy posted the photo of the pregnancy test on Instagram on Mother's Day in 2024, writing: "Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove… there is nothing like a Mother’s love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come"

Katy and Orlando welcomed Daisy on 26 August, 2020, which makes the little girl four and a half at time of writing. Katy is also step-mum to Orlando's son with his ex Miranda Kerr, Flynn Bloom, who is 14.

TOPICS
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸