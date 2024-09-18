Katy Perry had the sweetest thing to say about Orlando Bloom's teenage son Flynn

Katy Perry has opened up about her adorable relationship with Orlando Bloom's teenage son Flynn.

Speaking to Audacy in a new interview, the singer shared that most of her family "has had enough" of being made to listen to her music, so she doesn't sit them down to play them her whole album. Instead, she'll play them "little bits and pieces," she explained.

That said, it sounds like she has a huge fan in Flynn.

"I'll play things to Orlando's son, who's 13, and he has a really good ear," she said. "He's probably the best person out of my whole family."

She also shared: "He loved 'Never Really Over.' I played that to him before it came out, and I was like, 'What do you think?' and he's like, 'Yeah, this is good.' He's got good taste. He loves this song called 'All The Love,' which is on 143, and that's like one of my favourite songs that I wrote."

Katy also explained that her daughter Daisy, who is 4, is really loving her song "Roar" at the moment, and calls it "the tiger song." Too cute.

Orlando shares Flynn with his ex Miranda Kerr, whom he was married to between 2010 and 2013.

Miranda and Katy have become close friends ever since the singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor have been together, and often talk about how much they love each other. In one January 2023 Instagram post, Katy even called the model her "sister from another mister."

As for Katy and Orlando, they started dating in 2016, but broke up between 2017 and 2018 before giving things another shot, as reported by People. They got engaged in 2019 and welcomed Daisy Dove in 2020.

The two celebs have been happily together ever since, but the Lord of the Rings actor shared last year that their relationship can be really "challenging" because of their busy schedules.

Still, the love is undeniable. Orlando recently got to present Katy with the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs, and his speech didn't leave a dry eye in the house.

"You fell in love with her as Katy Perry, I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson," Orlando said on stage. "You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light and her unique sense of humour into every song she writes and every music video she creates. I know her as a mother, as a partner who brings that same sense of love and joy to our family."

Awww!!!