Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has broken her silence following his tragic death

Trigger warning: this article contains information that some readers may find distressing

Liam Payne was confirmed to have died on Wednesday, after falling from the third floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances of the 31-year-old singer's death, with it reported that there was no evidence of third-party involvement.

"We are heartbroken," announced Payne's family following the tragic news of the singer's passing. "Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Payne's former One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles also issued a statement, voicing their devastation after the tragic news broke.

"We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing," read the official statement signed by all four of them. "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy broke her silence on Friday, posting a moving message to Payne on her Instagram Stories.

"Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way," Cassidy wrote in a message to her fans. "I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."

In a message to Payne, Cassidy continued: "Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam."

Our thoughts are with Liam Payne's loved ones at this tragic time.