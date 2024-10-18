One Direction has released personal tributes following the news of Liam Payne’s tragic death

Trigger warning: this article contains information that some readers may find distressing

Liam Payne was confirmed to have died on Wednesday, after falling from the third floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances of the 31-year-old singer's death, with it reported that there was no evidence of third-party involvement.

Following the tragic news of Payne's passing, high profile figures and fans have been paying tribute, and sending thoughts to his family, with the singer leaving behind 7-year-old son, Bear.

Among them were his former One Direction bandmates, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, who issued a joint statement.

"We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing," read the official statement signed by all four of them. "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

Several of Payne's former One Direction bandmates also wrote personal messages, with Harry Styles dedicating a social media tribute to his "lovely friend".

"His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it," read part of Styles' moving statement. "Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life."

Louis Tomlinson also wrote a personal tribute to his "brother", describing Payne as "such a positive, funny, and kind soul", and crediting him as "the most vital part of One Direction."

"A message to you Liam if you’re listening," the 32-year-old added in his tribute. "I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.

"I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was. I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you."

"I lost a brother when you left us," posted Zayn Malik in a moving tribute to his former bandmate. "And can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.

"I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated."

Our thoughts are with Liam Payne's loved ones at this tragic time.