Joe Alwyn and Amelia Dimoldenberg’s flirty red carpet exchange is going viral

Joe Alwyn is one of the most talked-about men in the world, and with two major films this season - The Brutalist and Kinds of Kindness, he has been front and centre.

It is Alwyn's love life that makes him the most headlines, with the actor famously dating Taylor Swift from 2016 to 2023. And despite over a year passing since their break up, Alwyn is still the subject of non-stop dating speculation.

Earlier this year, the internet was convinced that the actor was dating A-lister Kendall Jenner after photographs emerged of the pair at an event in October. And this week, a flirty interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg went viral, with viewers noting the chemistry between the pair.

The interview took place on the red carpet of GQ's Men of the Year event in London, where the Chicken Shop Date host was talking with attendees.

The pair engaged in a sweet flirty on-camera conversation, with Dimoldenberg asking if Alwyn was "a party person or a party pooper", and inquiring about his favourite piece of London architecture.

The actor's choice - the Barbican performing arts centre, to which Dimoldenberg exclaimed: "Oh good, I knew you'd say that. Classic.

"I would say the Barbican too," she added. "We're so similar," to which Alwyn quipped: "We're kindred spirits".

The video unsurprisingly went viral, with viewers commenting that it's the most they've seen Alwyn open up in an interview.

"That's the first time I heard him speak," read one comment, while another said: "I've never seen him talk this much before."

Alwyn is known to be very private about his relationships, revealing in an interview with The Sunday Times earlier this year that the "noise" around his past relationship with Swift has made him more private.

"As everyone knows, we together - both of us, mutually - decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private," the actor explained in the rare sit-down. "It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now."

He continued: "I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years - that is a hard thing to navigate.

"I'm sure you can appreciate, given the level of noise and scrutiny about my past relationship, why I wouldn't want to just open the door to things like that right now."

