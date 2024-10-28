Swifties are convinced that Joe Alwyn has a very A-list girlfriend

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn confirmed their break up last year, separating after a six and a half year relationship. And despite over a year passing since their split, the former couple is still making headlines.

This is particularly true following the release of Swift'sTortured Poets Department album, with famed track 'So Long London' believed by Swifties to be about their break up.

This week, the former couple returned to the headlines, as Swifties became convinced that the British actor has a new A-list girlfriend.

The celebrity in question? Kendall Jenner.

Alwyn and Jenner were both in attendance at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles last week. And after photographs emerged of the pair posing together, online Swifties became convinced of an Alwyn-Jenner relationship.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) A photo posted by on

"It looks like we’re heading to a relationship between Kendall Jenner and Joe Alwyn which would drive so many people crazy," TikTok's hankatherinee reported in her now viral video. "This would be huge because as you know Swifties would go crazy because we know the past between Taylor, Kim and Kanye, and Joe is Taylor’s ex, so him dating a KarJenner would be wild."

Swifties were divided in the comment section, with multiple fans posting their disappointment, and one stating that it "would be heartbreaking". However others were not so convinced of any deeper meanings behind the photographs, with one commenting: "this is the biggest reach in history".

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alwyn has not commented on the speculation, but he has spoken previously about his relationship with Swift in an interview with The Sunday Times earlier this year.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years”, Alwyn explained. “That is a hard thing to navigate.”

He continued: “What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in. So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.

“And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said,” he went on to add. “I have made my peace with that.”

We will continue to update this story.