Will Smith banned from the Oscars and Academy events for 10 years

Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars and Academy events for the next 10 years, after he slapped Chris Rock at this year’s awards ceremony.

According to TMZ the Academy’s Board of Governors met on Friday 8 April to vote on the next steps for the 53-year-old actor, who picked up the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard at the 94th Academy Awards last month.

It has been reported the Academy President and CEO voted during the meeting, and the decision was made to ban Will from attending any Academy events “in person or virtually”.

The statement read: “The Board of Governors has decided, for a period of 10 years, from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

The Hitch star has remained quiet since the ordeal, but acknowledged and accepted the punishment.

He replied in a separate statement, and wrote: “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

Will hit out after the comedian appeared to poke fun at Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, which is a result of a health condition called alopecia.

Will went on to shout at Chris from his seat, and said: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”.

There has been a mixed response from Hollywood stars, despite Will’s several apologies, both on the night, and in the aftermath of the event, which has seen him resign from the Oscars Academy.

In one apology, which Will shared on his Instagram account, he wrote: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologise to you Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”