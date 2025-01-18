Jessica Alba has spoken out following her separation from Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have separated after 16 years of marriage, with the 43-year-old Dear Eleanor actress confirming the news this week.

The couple, who first met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four, and wed in 2008, share three children, Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7. And as Alba and Warren move forward with their separation, their shared priority is said to be the "healthy coparenting" of their two daughters and son.

The news of their split comes after weeks of speculation, after Alba attended a Golden Globes party in West Hollywood without Warren, 46, and visibly not wearing her wedding band. And in the weeks since, sources reported to TMZ that the couple was planning to file for divorce.

"They’re being very honest about their feelings, and why it’s the right time to move on," a source recently explained of the mutual "tough" decision. "No one is placing blame; it’s basically a matter of growing apart."

Going on to emphasise that their priorities are their children, the source continued that both Alba and Cash were committed to "healthy coparenting and making this transition as smooth as possible."

This week, Alba broke her silence on the speculation, speaking out to confirm reports of her and Warren's separation.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," read Alba's message to her Instagram.

"I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

Her statement continued: "We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

