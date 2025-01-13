Sources have weighed in on reports of Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s break up

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are reported to have separated after 16 years of marriage, with sources telling TMZ that they were planning to file for divorce.

The couple, who first met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four, and wed four years later in 2008, share three children, Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7. And as Alba and Warren move forwards, their shared priority is reportedly the "healthy coparenting" of their son and two daughters.

"Jessica and Cash have had their ups and downs over the years, but they always said that divorce was never an option," a source told Life & Style. "Well, that’s all changed."

The insider continued: "After a lot of heartfelt and tearful conversations, and marriage counseling, they’ve decided to split up."

Reports of Alba and Warren's split comes after weeks of speculation, after the 43-year-old Dear Eleanor actress attended a Golden Globes party in West Hollywood solo. And in the weeks since, both Alba and Warren have been spotted on separate occasions not wearing their wedding bands.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) A photo posted by on

Sources recently weighed in on the reports of Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's break up, stating that the "tough" decision had been made mutually.

"They’re being very honest about their feelings, and why it’s the right time to move on," the source explained. "No one is placing blame; it’s basically a matter of growing apart."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Going on to talk about their priorities being their children, the source continued that both Alba and Cash were committed to "healthy coparenting and making this transition as smooth as possible."

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) A photo posted by on

Both Warren and Alba have previously opened up about their relationship, speaking candidly about marriage in the past.

“I think, ultimately, the friendship and support and just knowing that your partner has your back means everything to us,” Warren explained in an interview with Us Weekly in July 2024. “I think that would be the secret, is just having each other’s back. It’s hard work, but we roll up our sleeves and we do it. It’s wild. It’s the longest relationship I could have ever imagined.”

"I would say it’s all rosy for two-and-a-half years," Alba has also said of marriage. "But then after that, you become roommates. You’re just going through the motions, the responsibilities. It’s a lot of, like, checking the boxes."

Neither Jessica Alba nor Cash Warren have commented on reports of their separation.

We will continue to update this story.