Jennifer Lopez's powerful words on single motherhood are going viral

Jennifer Lopez has endured a difficult 2024, separating from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, selling their marital home and cancelling her highly-anticipated tour to spend time “with her children".

However, with 2025 mere weeks away, the 'Let's Get Loud' singer is reportedly set for a major comeback.

In fact, thanks to her recent performance in critically acclaimed drama, Unstoppable, J-Lo is predicted to receive an Oscar nomination.

The 2024 sports drama follows the journey of real life college athlete Anthony Robles, who despite being born with one leg, overcomes adversity and defies expectation to become a champion wrestler.

Lopez plays Judy Roples, the single mother behind the athlete, who embarks on his dream with him, with both Anthony and Judy Roples consulting on the film.

While Lopez opened up about playing Roples, she spoke about her own experience being a single mother, sharing twins Emme and Max, 16, with her ex husband Marc Anthony. And unsurprisingly, her powerful words have since gone viral.

"I've been a single mom at times in my life, and [I’ve asked], 'Am I enough for them?'" Lopez candidly revealed during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "And the truth is, all you need is really one good parent to love you."

"You hear it in Anthony's voice, and look what he's been able to accomplish," Lopez continued. "That's what the movie gave me: You are enough."

Lopez has also previously spoken about her comfortability with being single, telling Interview magazine that "being in a relationship doesn't define [her].

"I can’t be looking for happiness in other people," the 55-year-old singer explained. "I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"

