Jennifer Lopez has called cancelling her tour “the best thing she’s ever done”

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with the 55-year-old front and centre in 2024. And with the ‘Let’s Get Loud’ singer predicted to receive an Oscar nomination for her recent performance in Unstoppable, she is reportedly set for a major comeback in 2025.

"She wants next year to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down," a source reportedly told the Daily Mail. "She will rise."

This comes after a turbulent few months for Lopez, separating from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, and cancelling her highly-anticipated tour to spend time “with her children, family and close friends” amid the divorce.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez announced in a personal statement to fans at the time. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary.

"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

However, upon reflection, Lopez has called cancelling her tour the “best” decision she has made, opening up about the situation during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

“You know, I decided to take the summer off and be home with the kids, and it was the best thing I think I've ever done," Lopez explained in the interview. “It's not like me to do that and I always - when it comes up I like to apologize to the fans because I know a lot of them were coming out."

Lopez also previously spoke about her separation from Affleck, telling Interview magazine that "being in a relationship doesn't define [her].

"I can’t be looking for happiness in other people," the 55-year-old singer explained. "I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"

