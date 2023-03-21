Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are struggling to find a house they like, apparently

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been reportedly house hunting since early on in their rekindled relationship, but they're not any closer to going through with a deal, it appears.

TMZ reports that the famous spouses have given up on a $64 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, California, which they were interested in just weeks ago. Jennifer and Ben fell out of escrow on the home — you'll know what this means if you're high-key addicted to Selling Sunset, but if not, this just means one of the parties involved in the transaction pulled out because they couldn't fulfil a given term of the agreement.

According to TMZ, it was the couple who made the decision to walk away, though we don't know what happened to change their mind.

The outlet goes on to report that this is the third house that Jennifer and Ben were maybe going to buy in the space of a few months, and ended up not buying. Before this, there was a $55 million estate in ritzy Bel Air, an area of Los Angeles. And before that, there was a second home in the Palisades, which was worth *just* a modest $34.5 million.

Apparently, Jennifer is now looking at a house in Holmby Hills that currently belongs to fashion mogul Max Azria, which is valued at $65 million.

In 2022, TMZ reported that the couple had decided to live together in Jen's current home, a mega-mansion in Bel Air. The two also got married at Ben's sprawling home in Georgia, so it's not like they have nowhere to live, but we wonder which home will finally be the one for them as they continue their house hunt.

As for the background here, Ben and Jen were together in the early noughties, then rekindled their romance in mid-2021, before getting fairly quickly engaged and married. Both celebrities have children from previous marriages.