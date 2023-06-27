Jennifer Lawrence has addressed rumours that Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus with her
Here's what she had to say about it
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's years-long on and off relationship was famously dramatic, and sadly ended in heartbreak in 2019, when they divorced.
In January, Miley released her instant hit song Flowers which was widely believed to be a nod to the end of their relationship — with many rumoured references to her ex-husband buried in the lyrics and music video.
While some Easter eggs are hard to deny, such as Miley referencing hers and Liam's Malibu home that burned down in 2018 ("built a home and watched it burn"), some readings of the song are far-fetched and unfounded — and Jennifer Lawrence found herself involved in online chatter about their split.
Here's the story: when Miley wore a gold dress in the music video for Flowers that looked like the one J-Law wore to the Hunger Games premiere in 2012, many people took it as a dig towards the actor, and rumours circulated that Jennifer and Liam had had a "secret fling".
An old clip then resurfaced of Jennifer revealing on a chat show that she and Liam had kissed once, telling host Andy Cohen in 2015 that the pair 'grew up together' while filming for the franchise and admitting they had once shared a moment.
When asked about this on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Jennifer immediately said: "Not true."
She added: "I would love to [respond]. It’s not true. Total rumour.
"I mean, we all know that me and Liam, like, kissed one time. But it was years after they broke up. So I just assume that [the dress incident] was, like, a coincidence."
So, there you have it!
