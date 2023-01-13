Fans are calling for Jennifer Coolidge to host the Oscars

If you loved her in White Lotus and were all over her amazing viral speech at the Golden Globes (opens in new tab) then you'll love that Jennifer Coolidge (opens in new tab)'s fans want her to host the Oscars.

The actress, who has starred in films such as Legally Blonde and American Pie, is having somewhat of a moment in the limelight as her character was the biggest highlight of White Lotus.

As eccentric in real life, during her Golden Globe speech she gave away what happens to her White Lotus character at the end of season 2 and joked that she was at the Oscars, making people warm to her even more.

Now, many of Jennifers' fans are calling for the 61-year-old to host the Oscars in March - and we are fully onboard with this idea.

WHY DONT THEY ASK JENNIFER COOLIDGE TO HOST THE OSCARSEUREKAJanuary 11, 2023 See more

this is a petition to let jennifer coolidge host the #oscars next yearJanuary 11, 2023 See more

The actress bagged a Golden Globe this week for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her character Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus.

But it was her acceptance speech that caught everyone's attention, as she spoke about how she got into the industry.

She said: "I didn’t know anybody, and it just was sort of this thing that wasn’t going anywhere. Then there were these people who would give me these cute little jobs and it would just be enough to get to the next one."

Thanking the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Micheal Patrick King, she also went on to say: "I just want to say, Mike White, you have given me hope. You’ve given me a new beginning. Even if this is the end, because you did kill me off, but even if this is the end, you have changed my life in a million different ways."

Fans loved her speech and humour so much that they're calling for her to host the Oscars later this year. One was so passionate that she tweeted it in capitals, saying: "WHY DON'T THEY ASK JENNIFER COOLIDGE TO HOST THE OSCARS."

Another added: "This is a petition to let Jennifer Coolidge host the #oscars next year."

A third suggested: "Kimmel’s out. For the Oscars, we’re just going to stick Jennifer Coolidge, Regina Hall, and Natasha Lyonne onstage without a script, but *with* a case of champagne and see what happens!"

The Oscars is set for a March date this year - we wonder if Jennifer will be the star of the show again? We hope so.