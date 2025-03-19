Jennifer Aniston was reportedly 'blindsided' by ex Justin Theroux's secret wedding

Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux have remained besties after their 2018 divorce, but JenAn still learned about Justin's new marriage from the news — just like we did.

Despite the whole blindsiding thing, reports have it the Friends actress is delighted for her pal Justin.

"Jennifer was one of the first ones to congratulate Justin on getting married," one anonymous insider has told the Daily Mail. "Yes, it took her by surprise but they have maintained a close friendship, and she is happy for him that he has found true love."

According to the source, Jennifer is both happy for Justin and also feeling wistful about his wedding.

"She cannot help be somewhat reminiscent of what they had together, but she knows what a good man he is, and she thinks that his new wife is wonderful," the insider said. "This gives Jennifer hope that her Prince Charming is out there."

BUT wistful doesn't equal sad: "Nobody should feel bad for Jen, she's fine," a second source told the Mail. "She's loved and lost like the rest of us, but her life is still pretty good. If she ends up with anyone down the line, that would be beautiful."

News broke of Justin's surprise wedding on Monday. The Zoolander actor married The Gilded Age actress Nicole Brydon Bloom in Mexico.

Nicole spoke to Vogue about the beautiful event: "We wanted a destination that felt private, romantic, and very relaxed," she said. "The best part? We had a full moon for the entire weekend."

There were a few mishaps with the wedding, but it ended up being a gorgeous affair regardless. "We had initially wanted to get married down by the water, but when we woke up on Saturday morning, the wind was incredibly strong and sand was whipping around," Nicole told Vogue. "We pulled the ceremony back into a tucked away cove. The ocean was still visible but we were protected under a canopy of palm trees."

It has raised a few eyebrows that Jennifer wasn't invited to the wedding, since guests included A-listers Paul Rudd, Ben Stiller, Jimmy Kimmel, and Beanie Feldstein. Hmm!