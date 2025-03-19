Jennifer Aniston was reportedly 'blindsided' by ex Justin Theroux's secret wedding
But she's happy for him
Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux have remained besties after their 2018 divorce, but JenAn still learned about Justin's new marriage from the news — just like we did.
Despite the whole blindsiding thing, reports have it the Friends actress is delighted for her pal Justin.
"Jennifer was one of the first ones to congratulate Justin on getting married," one anonymous insider has told the Daily Mail. "Yes, it took her by surprise but they have maintained a close friendship, and she is happy for him that he has found true love."
According to the source, Jennifer is both happy for Justin and also feeling wistful about his wedding.
"She cannot help be somewhat reminiscent of what they had together, but she knows what a good man he is, and she thinks that his new wife is wonderful," the insider said. "This gives Jennifer hope that her Prince Charming is out there."
BUT wistful doesn't equal sad: "Nobody should feel bad for Jen, she's fine," a second source told the Mail. "She's loved and lost like the rest of us, but her life is still pretty good. If she ends up with anyone down the line, that would be beautiful."
News broke of Justin's surprise wedding on Monday. The Zoolander actor married The Gilded Age actress Nicole Brydon Bloom in Mexico.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Nicole spoke to Vogue about the beautiful event: "We wanted a destination that felt private, romantic, and very relaxed," she said. "The best part? We had a full moon for the entire weekend."
There were a few mishaps with the wedding, but it ended up being a gorgeous affair regardless. "We had initially wanted to get married down by the water, but when we woke up on Saturday morning, the wind was incredibly strong and sand was whipping around," Nicole told Vogue. "We pulled the ceremony back into a tucked away cove. The ocean was still visible but we were protected under a canopy of palm trees."
It has raised a few eyebrows that Jennifer wasn't invited to the wedding, since guests included A-listers Paul Rudd, Ben Stiller, Jimmy Kimmel, and Beanie Feldstein. Hmm!
-
Why Kate and William's marriage is 'stronger than ever' right now
They're thriving
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The One: Celine's Camille bag embodies the sophisticated elegance of the house and is already an a-list favourite
Timeless simplicity
By Lily Russo-Bah
-
Experts are calling the 4-2-1 method one of the most effective fitness routines you can do, period - so, is it?
Your need-to-knows.
By Katie Sims
-
Why people are talking about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's relationship again
It's a special anniversary...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Jennifer Aniston doesn't have any 'anger and resentment' towards Brad Pitt
They're friendly
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Aniston responds to strange Barack Obama fling rumour
Who came up with this one???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer just had a mini 'Friends' reunion
They were on a break!!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Aniston told fans the best way to honour Matthew Perry's life
Simple and beautiful
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Aniston makes an emotional plea for fans to honour Matthew Perry's memory
"He would have been grateful for the love."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Jennifer Aniston once shared her fear of losing Matthew Perry in a resurfaced interview
"We didn’t know, we weren’t equipped to deal with it."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Matthew Perry said one Friends co-star 'reached out the most' during his struggle with addiction
"I’m really grateful to her for that."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde