Jennifer Aniston's brilliant (and hilarious) pedicure hack is going viral

Jennifer Aniston (opens in new tab) has always been hailed as one of the most relatable faces in Hollywood - and for good reason. The Friends star is always refreshingly honest about her life and experiences, whether it's discussing her IVF journey (opens in new tab) or her opinion of marriage (opens in new tab).

So it makes total sense that when Jen An shared a pretty smart pedicure hack this week, it did two things - firstly, it allowed us to see how the celebs manage to get picture perfect in next to no time, and secondly, cemented her as everyone's A-lister BFF.

Jen is currently on a press tour with Adam Sandler for their new movie, Murder Mystery 2. The pair were in Paris earlier this week, and while the City of Love is known for its glittering lights, boujee hotels and fine dining, when you're an actor running between appointments it's not always so glam behind the scenes.

Sharing an Instagram reel of her time in the capital, Jen An included a number of sparkling moments from the press tour. She's seen enjoying beautiful dinners, wearing gorgeous dresses, taking a selfie with her co-star in front of the lit-up Eiffel Tower...

But there was one moment that caught the eye of her fans. Her pedicure hack.

While getting ready, she shared a clip of her hairdresser perfecting her tresses while she herself uses a hairdryer to quickly dry her toes, telling her followers: "This is glam."

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Fans flocked to send her love, with one writing: "You looked flawless in that dress... very old Hollywood."

Another added: "The one where Rachel made it to Paris."

Yep - she didn't get off that plane!