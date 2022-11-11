Jennifer Aniston says she would 'love a relationship' but has no interest in marriage
"There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.'"
Jennifer Aniston has opened up about being single in a new interview, saying that while she would like a relationship she has no interest in marriage.
Since she was launched into the spotlight as Rachel Green in Friends, her relationships have consistently made headlines, something she addressed in her new interview with Allure.
Speaking publicly for the first time about her 'challenging' IVF journey, she responded to 'lies' that she had refused to have children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, and shared the difficulties she faced trying to conceive while the world discussed her fertility.
During the interview, Jen said that while she would like to meet someone, marriage is definitely not on the cards.
She said: "Never say never, but I don't have any interest [in getting married].
"I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.'
"It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"
The Morning Show star was married to Brad Pit from 2000 to 2005, and later married Justin Theroux in 2015 but the couple split three years later. Since the announcement of their separation in 2018, Jennifer has not publicly dated but told Elle later that year that her marriages were "very successful, in my personal opinion" and she has remained friends with Pitt and Theroux.
She also told Allure that she is focusing on herself right now, and is committed to doing the "personal work that was long overdue", healing parts of herself from her past.
She said: "I've realised you will always be working on stuff. I am a constant work in progress.
"Thank God. How uninteresting would life be if we all achieved enlightenment and that was it?"
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
