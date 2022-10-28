Here's what to expect from the Wednesday Addams series

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Wednesday Addams is arguably the most iconic member of the Addams family, so it’s about time she got a moment to shine.

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming series and in the brief two-minute taster we get a sample of the witty one liners and dark humour.

Like many Tim Burton productions, this upcoming release is aesthetically pleasing to say the least.

Cautious not to give away too many spoilers, we have all the details on the production; from when to expect it, the impressive cast, and storyline, plus much more.

When is Wednesday released on Netflix?

The first episode of the new Netflix series will debut on 23rd November 2022.

The series consists of eight episodes, four of which have been directed by Tim Burton.

Every episode in the first season will be available to watch as soon as it hits the small screen, so you can stagger how often you watch the series or binge watch in one full sitting.

The new Netflix release comes two years after it was announced an Addams family project would be in the works.

Who is in the Wednesday cast?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The cast of the eight-part Netflix series Wednesday is pretty impressive.

It stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, while Catherine Zeta-Jones portrays her on-screen mother Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Jenna’s on-screen father, Gomez Addams.

For those who watched the original The Addams Family - which was released in 1994 - you may remember that Christina Ricci portrayed Wednesday.

In a cyclical turn of events, Christina also stars in the upcoming release and is introduced in the trailer as Marylin Thornhill. While it remains unknown who exactly Ms Thornhill is, it appears she is a teacher at Nevermore Academy.

Fred Armisen takes on the role of Uncle Fester, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair and Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin.

What is the Wednesday storyline?

Wednesday’s reputation precedes her as many are familiar with her dark and mischievous ways, and they certainly come into their own in the Netflix series.

The upcoming show follows Wednesday Addams as she journeys through high school at Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday is paired up with roommate, Enid, who is the total opposite of her.

During her time at the school, Wednesday notices is in the trailer that “there’s something wrong about this place, and not just because it’s a school”.

In true Wednesday fashion, she seeks to explore the mysterious goings on at the high school - from the hidden pathways and libraries, to secret societies, a homicidal monster, and all while mastering her powers.

But there’s another mystery closer to home which has impacted the Addams family for 25 years - and she is set to get to the bottom of it.