Here's the full list of winners from the SAG Awards 2023

The 2023 SAG Awards (opens in new tab) took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, with the biggest names in film and TV gracing the red carpet (opens in new tab).

From Zendaya to Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler to Jennifer Coolidge (opens in new tab), the stars were out in force to celebrate the very best on screen.

Everything Everywhere All At Once had a hugely successful night, with the film picking up the Cast in a Motion Picture award, as well as seeing its stars - Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis - picking up individual awards for their performances.

Jennifer Coolidge also took home yet another award for her performance in The White Lotus, and Brendan Fraser's portrayal of Charlie in The Whale landed him the Male Actor in a Leading Role win.

Take a look at everyone who won an award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023.

SAG Awards 2023 Winners List

Motion picture cast - WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Male actor in a leading role - WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Female actor in a leading role - WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Male actor in a supporting role - WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Female actor in a supporting role - WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stunt ensemble in a motion picture - WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

Drama series ensemble - WINNER: The White Lotus

Comedy series ensemble - WINNER: Abbott Elementary

Male actor in a TV movie or miniseries - WINNER: Sam Elliott, 1883

Female actor in a TV movie or miniseries - WINNER: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Male actor in a drama series - WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Female actor in a drama series - WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Male actor in a comedy series - WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female actor in a comedy series - WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Stunt ensemble in a TV series - WINNER: Stranger Things

So there you have it!

Ready for the Academy Awards next month to wrap up awards season?

We'll see you there...