Here's the full list of winners from the SAG Awards 2023
The very best in film and TV were honoured at the ceremony in Los Angeles
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
The 2023 SAG Awards (opens in new tab) took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, with the biggest names in film and TV gracing the red carpet (opens in new tab).
From Zendaya to Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler to Jennifer Coolidge (opens in new tab), the stars were out in force to celebrate the very best on screen.
Everything Everywhere All At Once had a hugely successful night, with the film picking up the Cast in a Motion Picture award, as well as seeing its stars - Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis - picking up individual awards for their performances.
Jennifer Coolidge also took home yet another award for her performance in The White Lotus, and Brendan Fraser's portrayal of Charlie in The Whale landed him the Male Actor in a Leading Role win.
Take a look at everyone who won an award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023.
SAG Awards 2023 Winners List
- Motion picture cast - WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Male actor in a leading role - WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Female actor in a leading role - WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Male actor in a supporting role - WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Female actor in a supporting role - WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stunt ensemble in a motion picture - WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
- Drama series ensemble - WINNER: The White Lotus
- Comedy series ensemble - WINNER: Abbott Elementary
- Male actor in a TV movie or miniseries - WINNER: Sam Elliott, 1883
- Female actor in a TV movie or miniseries - WINNER: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Male actor in a drama series - WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Female actor in a drama series - WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Male actor in a comedy series - WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Female actor in a comedy series - WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
- Stunt ensemble in a TV series - WINNER: Stranger Things
So there you have it!
Ready for the Academy Awards next month to wrap up awards season?
We'll see you there...
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
SAG Awards 2023 red carpet live: See all the best-dressed celebrities as they arrive
The best of the best.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
SAG Awards 2023 Live: Everything as it happens
From the red carpet, to the winners, to the viral moments - we've got you covered
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Will Lily James venture into the singing industry?
Lily James reportedly eyed for new music career after acting success, as Naughty Boy amazed by her vocals
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
SAG Awards 2023 Live: Everything you need to know as it happens
From the red carpet, to the winners, to the viral moments - we've got you covered
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Who's nominated at this year's SAG Awards?
It may indicate who will win big at the Oscars next month
By Jadie Troy-Pryde