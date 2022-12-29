Harry Styles' mum shared an intimate look at their family Christmas - and it's pure festive joy

Harry Styles' mum has given us the Christmas treat we all wanted this year, with a rare look at the global superstar enjoying the festivities with his family.

Harry - who recently made our list of the men redefining masculinity in 2022 and beyond - spent Christmas with his mum, Anne Twist, his sister Gemma, and her boyfriend Michal Mlynowski.

It's been a busy year for the pop sensation, who has been on the road for most of 2022 with Love On Tour and the release of Don’t Worry Darling, so it's likely Harry enjoyed a bit of wholesome family time to reset before going into 2023 - particularly in the wake of his much-publicised break up with actress and director Olivia Wilde.

A post shared by Anne Twist (@annetwist) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In the pictures, posted yesterday by Harry's mum, we see the family's festive decorations on show, followed by a delicious Christmas Day spread, then a picture of Anne, Gemma, Harry and Michal enjoying a festive walk in the countryside, complete with snuggly winter attire, and finally the family's sparkling Christmas tree.

Fashion-forward Harry is pictured wearing a cosy North Face colour-block puffer, which retails at £300.

Anne's caption alongside the photographs read simply, 'Christmas 2022.'

Anne, who has amassed 2.6 million followers on Instagram, rarely shares photographs of her son, so it's no surprise that these intimate snaps sent Instagram followers into a meltdown. At the time of writing, the sweet post has over 600,000 likes and 11,000 comments.

Fans were quick to show their appreciation for Anne's pictures, with one writing, 'THANK YOU FOR UR SERVICE QUEEN.'

While another commented, 'you can FEEL the warmth in these photos.'

And a third wrote, 'Omg you all look so cute and happy together I hope you‘ve had the best christmas ever!!'

While a fourth said, 'The best family photo! I hope your holiday was special.'

Wishing Harry, Anne and the rest of the family a very Happy New Year!