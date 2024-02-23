The photo that started the Harry Styles and Taylor Russell engagement rumours

Rumours that Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are dating first surfaced in June last year, when the Canadian Bones and All actor was spotted in the VIP area at Harry's gig in Vienna. Shortly afterwards, blurry snaps of the pair enjoying city dates together began to emerge on social media, and when Harry's buzzcut went viral late last year the grainy photos from the U2 gig in Las Vegas showed him standing next to Taylor.

Things were reportedly getting serious between Harry and Taylor fairly quickly, and by November they were 'living together' in the UK with a source claiming they were keeping 'a low profile, popping out for coffees and snacks, and cycling around London like tourists'.

And now, the internet has been set alight by rumours that Harry and Taylor are engaged. This weekend, Taylor attended the BAFTAs in London alongside the likes of Margot Robbie and Emma Stone, wearing a backless white Loewe dress with cut out hips and a host of feathers. But there's one photo of her on the red carpet had fans convinced she was wearing an engagement ring.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As she arrived at the Southbank Centre in the capital, she was photographed wearing a beautiful Tiffany & Co. diamond ring - reportedly worth around £59,000. Despite the fact that she was wearing the jewellery on her right hand (as opposed to on the traditional ring finger on her left hand) and had matching pieces - namely the Tiffany & Co. drop earrings and a dainty tennis bracelet - it hasn't stopped the speculation that Taylor and Harry could be engaged.

So far, neither Harry nor Taylor have commented on the rumours, but they have both remained tight lipped about their relationship thus far. Could things be getting serious? We'll have to wait and see.