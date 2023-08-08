Gwyneth Paltrow’s fridge tour goes viral - and it will leave you more than a little confused

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Gwyneth Paltrow has become synonymous with all things wellness since she launched Goop, and she's probably the first person that comes to mind when you hear about Psychic Vampire Repellent or orgasm candles.

While she often divides opinion when it comes to the products she promotes, Gwyneth also makes headlines when it comes to her diet. Earlier this year, the star faced backlash for sharing what she eats in a day although she later responded by adding that it is 'not meant to be advice for anyone else'.

But there's something about her lifestyle that intrigues many, and this week the actor is going viral yet again - but it's not because of Jade eggs or unusually scented candles. It's all to do with what she keeps in her fridge.

Remember the days of MTV Cribs back in the noughties? What a celebrity kept in their fridges and larders became the stuff of legends. Well, it's a bit like that.

While discussing the contents with her Instagram followers on the Goop account, Gwyneth explained: "I’ve been doing these AMA’s (Ask Me Anything) monthly, and I’ve gotten a lot of questions about what’s inside my fridge, I guess this is a trend going around."

Upon opening the fridge, viewers can see that Gwyneth is undoubtedly into her beverages - in fact, she's probably a fan of the three drink theory trend that hit TikTok earlier this year.

As well as yoghurts and skincare, she keeps an utterly mind-blowing volume of liquid in there - including a 'spectrum of milks', comprising of what she calls 'little tinctures', explaining: "My son loves coconut water, my favourite ice tea brand, coconut yoghurt, which I love."

Add to that various waters, colas, tonic waters, iced teas and beers.

Her lack of fruit and vegetables didn't go unnoticed by fans, with one writing: "Where do you keep the fresh veggies? Love the organised fridge."

Another added: "No veggies and fruit?"

Others were confused about the sheer amount of drink she has stocked in there, with over two shelves - and a door - containing beverages, and one person commented: "Where’s the actual food? It’s all drinks."

It wouldn't be too shocking if the Goop founder has a number of places to store her food at home, so it could be that she keeps her perishables and solids elsewhere.

But one thing is undeniable: Gwyneth is clearly a hydrated hun.