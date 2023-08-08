Gwyneth Paltrow’s fridge tour goes viral - and it will leave you more than a little confused
There's something quite obvious missing.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Gwyneth Paltrow has become synonymous with all things wellness since she launched Goop, and she's probably the first person that comes to mind when you hear about Psychic Vampire Repellent or orgasm candles.
While she often divides opinion when it comes to the products she promotes, Gwyneth also makes headlines when it comes to her diet. Earlier this year, the star faced backlash for sharing what she eats in a day although she later responded by adding that it is 'not meant to be advice for anyone else'.
But there's something about her lifestyle that intrigues many, and this week the actor is going viral yet again - but it's not because of Jade eggs or unusually scented candles. It's all to do with what she keeps in her fridge.
Remember the days of MTV Cribs back in the noughties? What a celebrity kept in their fridges and larders became the stuff of legends. Well, it's a bit like that.
While discussing the contents with her Instagram followers on the Goop account, Gwyneth explained: "I’ve been doing these AMA’s (Ask Me Anything) monthly, and I’ve gotten a lot of questions about what’s inside my fridge, I guess this is a trend going around."
A photo posted by on
Upon opening the fridge, viewers can see that Gwyneth is undoubtedly into her beverages - in fact, she's probably a fan of the three drink theory trend that hit TikTok earlier this year.
As well as yoghurts and skincare, she keeps an utterly mind-blowing volume of liquid in there - including a 'spectrum of milks', comprising of what she calls 'little tinctures', explaining: "My son loves coconut water, my favourite ice tea brand, coconut yoghurt, which I love."
Add to that various waters, colas, tonic waters, iced teas and beers.
Her lack of fruit and vegetables didn't go unnoticed by fans, with one writing: "Where do you keep the fresh veggies? Love the organised fridge."
Another added: "No veggies and fruit?"
Others were confused about the sheer amount of drink she has stocked in there, with over two shelves - and a door - containing beverages, and one person commented: "Where’s the actual food? It’s all drinks."
It wouldn't be too shocking if the Goop founder has a number of places to store her food at home, so it could be that she keeps her perishables and solids elsewhere.
But one thing is undeniable: Gwyneth is clearly a hydrated hun.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Taylor Swift fans believe they've spotted a huge clue about an upcoming announcement
Did you spot these too?
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
The undone bob is trending—here's how to make the lived-in style work for you
Everything you need to know about the undone bob, from how it's cut to styling it yourself
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
These 9 beauty editor-approved Beauty Pie products are worth the membership alone
And trust me—I've tried almost everything
By Tori Crowther
-
Gwyneth Paltrow has listed her guesthouse on Airbnb for anyone who fancies a Goop sleepover
Want to hang out with the Queen of Wellness?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Gwyneth Paltrow cleared in the ski crash trial - and she had something to say to Terry Sanderson
Icy.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
There’s one quote from Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial that has gone viral
Oh dear.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Gwyneth Paltrow says having children 'ruins' romantic relationships
"It's hard on a relationship."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why she's friends with all of her exes
The Goop founder doesn't want any 'bad blood'
By Sarah Finley
-
Why Gwyneth Paltrow is glad she broke up with Brad Pitt in 1997
They were one of the biggest couples of the nineties
By Jadie Troy-Pryde