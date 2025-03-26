Gwyneth Paltrow had an unexpected response to the Meghan Markle 'feud' rumours

Gwyneth Paltrow often hosts Q&As on her Instagram Stories, and whenever she does we learn something new about the goop founder. Most recently, Gwyneth was asked by a follower: "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?"

But before we talk about how the Avengers actress responded, let us backtrack a little so that we're clear about how this alleged 'feud' started. A few days ago, Gwyneth posted a very characteristic video in which she made breakfast in her pyjamas without any makeup. While it was nothing unusual for the A-lister, a number of her followers immediately assumed that she was making a dig at the Duchess' new cooking and lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.

One person wrote: "It's bad enough that women are pitted against each other but it's unforgivable when women do it themselves. I thought Gwyneth had more class but I guess she was just acting."

Another claimed: "Ew. If you’re trying to throw shade at Meghan this is very déclassé and a not-so-micro aggression. What about welcoming someone to the lifestyle space & making room for others to thrive instead of being threatened and petty?"

Someone else chimed in: "Love this. No fake house, fake kitchen, fake hair extensions, fake friends just your beautiful true self. Such a breath of fresh air to see."

But another person jumped to her defence, writing: "She has been creating this content for 15 years, grow up people."

Essentially, people saw a video of Gwyneth cooking breakfast — the kind of content she's been making forever — and immediately assumed that it was created and posted out of malice. Thankfully, both Gwyneth and Meghan had a sense of humour about the reaction, and when the Iron Man star was asked about the feud she responded with a hilarious video. She said: "I genuinely do not understand this at all. Whatsoever." She then asked while turning the camera: "Do you understand this?"

That's when the video reveals none other than Meghan sitting at the table with her, casually eating what looks like a pastry, and responding only with a dramatic shrug.

That's one way to shut down a rumour!

