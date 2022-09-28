Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Gwyneth Paltrow is a bit of a health icon, isn’t she? Founder of wellness brand Goop, which had its own Netflix show, Sex, Love and Goop last year, she’s long been vocal about sexual wellness (we’re looking at you, vagina candle), self love, and building a healthy lifestyle that works for you and your body.

A fan of Tracey Anderson’s workouts, meditation, and infrared sauna sessions, she’s always been open about her health must-tries and encouraged fans to take responsibility for their own wellbeing.

This week, speaking to Vogue for their Now Serving series – where they ask a well-known celebrity to share a favourite dish of theirs – she’s shared her favourite Gwyneth Paltrow breakfast staple.

Her pick? A nutrient-dense frittata which she nicknames her “boyfriend breakfast frittata.” It’s called as much, she explains, as she first started making it when dating her now-husband, Brad Falchuk.

She shares: “When we were dating, we started this tradition of me cooking him breakfast every Saturday morning. I would come up with all of these really creative breakfasts. It was something I put time into every week planning. I called them boyfriend breakfasts.”

Fritattas are a powerhouse of nutrients and this one packs a punch. Her recipe includes farmer’s market eggs, turkey bacon, potato, spinach, caramelised onions, and ghee.

She also has one of her Goopglow morning skin sachets – a mix of Vitamin D and more – a supplement she swears by daily for glowing skin.

Still not sure what constitutes a healthy breakfast? When speaking to four qualified experts and scanning the latest research for the piece, they all confirmed the same thing – that a balance of all three macronutrients, that is protein, healthy fat, and carb, is the best way to set you up for the day. Why? Because this combination keeps you fuller for longer, your energy levels high, and your blood sugar stable.

Now, question: will you be giving the Gwyneth Paltrow breakfast frittata a go this weekend? I certainly will be..