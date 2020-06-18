Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest Goop candle smells like ‘her orgasm’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for the, shall we say, more unique products sold on her wellness website, Goop – from Psychic Vampire Repellent to Jade Eggs.

Most recently, it was her vagina candle which got people talking, and while it might not be your idea of a perfect living room scent it sold out pretty quickly.

And now, she’s taking things even further.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gwyneth spoke about her wellness empire, touching on her, ahem, rather unusual candle.

The host said: ‘You’re always kind of in the news, one way or another, and the one thing I saw that was a big thing, was that you had a candle. The name of the candle, it was sold out…’

She reminded him that it is called ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’, to which he replied: ‘That’s the name of the candle. And it sold out like crazy. I think it’s hilarious.’

The actress said: ‘It’s pretty funny. The idea was sort of like a punk rock, feminist, kind of like… and we have a new one, which actually might be more for you to give to your wife.’

Gwyneth happened to have one of her newest products to hand, showing the candle label which read: ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’.

The description on site reads: ‘A fitting follow-up to that candle—you know the one—this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.’

The This Smells Like My Orgasm candle is available to pre-order from Goop for £59, with shipping starting on 25th June.

How very Gwynny.