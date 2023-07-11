These A-listers were supposed to have cameos in the Barbie movie
Director Greta Gerwig was 'so annoyed' they didn't star
While it feels like we have been waiting an absolute age for the Barbie movie to be released, the day is almost upon us.
The hotly-anticipated film directed by Greta Gerwig has been in the works for years - and the titular role was originally given to a completely different A-lister before Margot Robbie was cast.
But in recent months, the stellar line up of Hollywood darlings and rising British stars has been a huge talking point. As well as the likes of Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, fans will see Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Nicola Coughlan and Dua Lipa gracing the silver screen - not to mention Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, John Cena and Kingsley Ben-Adir joining as Kens.
In fact, Margot recently admitted that she would have turned down the role of Barbie if they hadn't considered diversifying the cast so that there wasn't one person that 'women should aspire to be and look like and act like'.
However, it seems that Greta was keen to add even more sparkle to the roster of A-listers featuring in the film - and she had her eyes on two huge names.
Talking to CinemaBlend, she admitted that she was holding out for two Oscar-nominated actors to join the cast list.
She said: "It was always going to have to be like a sort of smaller thing because [Saoirse Ronan] was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for.
"It was going to be a specialty cameo. I was also going to do a specialty cameo with [Timothée Chalamet], and both of them couldn’t do it, and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much."
That's right. The director - who was also at the helm of Little Women and Lady Bird, both of which starred both Saoirse and Timothée - was hoping to reunite the pair once again.
She continued: "It felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mum, but I sort of feel like their mum."
Maybe they'll be up for a Barbie sequel?!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
