Girls Aloud is set to make a comeback —and apparently they could be heading to Glastonbury

If the rumours are to be believed, one of the most iconic OG girl bands of the early '00s, Girls Aloud, could be set to make a huge comeback in their first reunion in 11 years in honour of late bandmate Sarah Harding.

Not only could a new single and video be on the cards, but we could even be seeing the band back together again for Glastonbury 2024.

Odds with Ladbrokes are currently 3/1 that Girls Aloud will make an appearance at Worthy Farm for Glastonbury 2024 next year. This could be the most exciting news we've heard since the Spice Girls were reuniting last year.

This comes after reports have been circulating that Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola have come together to film a new music video — but the event has been kept under wraps for a while as one of the "best-kept secrets in pop". The fifth member of the girl band, Sarah Harding, passed away from cancer in 2021.

A source revealed to The Sun: "This has been one of the best-kept secrets in pop, but it’s actually happening now. The girls really came back together as friends to rally around when Sarah died, and it repaired some of the old rifts and put things into perspective.

"Suddenly the reunion which had seemed totally impossible for so long just felt a totally natural thing to do — in Sarah’s honour.”

The source then added: “They've got a single and a video in the can, plans for a full record of new music, and for the fans the most exciting thing will be a massive reunion tour in 2024.

“It's going to be huge — and they're all very excited to be back working together, even if there is a bittersweet element to it."

Girls Aloud was formed in 2002 on the ITV talent show Pop Stars: The Rivals. They went on to be one of the most popular bands of the 21st Century, selling millions of records, with four No 1s, and five BRIT Award nominations.

This will be the first time the band has been together professionally since 2013.

Watch this space...