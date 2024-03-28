Eva Mendes explains why she quit acting after starting a family with Ryan Gosling
"It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement."
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' relationship has been making headlines in the last few months, despite the fact that the couple have been together for 13 years and have been notoriously private about their life together. The actors rarely mention one another in interviews, and the last time that they walked a red carpet side by side was for the premiere of their film The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012. Aside from sweet nods to one another (think Ryan's sweet 'E' necklace on the Barbie film tour, and Eva's praise for her spouse on Instagram), they are careful to ensure that details of their relationship are not up for public consumption.
The couple started dating in 2011, but didn't confirm that they were married until 2022. They share two daughters together, Esmerelda, 9, and Amada, 7, and during the press tour for Barbie Ryan confessed that they were the reason he decided to take the role of Ken. But given the intense interest in Ryan following his Barbie success, many have turned their attention to Eva and asked why she suddenly disappeared from the Hollywood scene.
Eva, 50, addressed the increased interest in their family life earlier this week during an interview on the Today show. She explained that once she had welcomed the couple's two daughters, she instinctively knew that she wanted to take a step back from her acting career and focus on motherhood, instead opting to take jobs that allowed her to work and spend time with her family.
She said: "It was like a no-brainer. I'm so lucky. And I was like, if I can have this time with my children – and I still work, I just didn’t act... because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away."
On making the decision to pivot her career after starting a family with Ryan, Eva continued: "It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'OK, he’s going to work and I’m going to work. I’m just going to work here.' He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job. And he did it and he came home."
Ryan also took a break from acting for four years after the birth of his second daughter before returning to the silver screen in 2021.
Sounds like these two have it sorted!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Class is in session: it's time for your geometry fashion lesson
Geometric prints are in
By Penny Goldstone
-
Meet the woman behind the cult crystal ballet flats every fashion editor is currently wearing
Read our interview with Dear Frances’ stylish founder
By Natalie Hughes
-
The COS new in section is so, so good right now - everything I have my shopping editor’s eye on
The theme is: timeless with a twist
By Valeza Bakolli
-
Why Ryan Gosling didn't walk the Oscars red carpet with Eva Mendes
The Barbie star was joined by his mum and sister instead
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ryan Gosling opens up about performing I'm Just Ken at the Oscars
"I'm open to it."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Eva Mendes came to Ryan Gosling's defence over Oscars nomination
She's not letting the haters win this round
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ryan Gosling has called out Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Oscars snub
"There is no Ken without Barbie."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Eva Mendes had the perfect response to husband Ryan Gosling becoming a meme
Adorable and hilarious.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ryan Gosling had the best birthday gift for Barbie director Greta Gerwig
He set the bar high!
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Margot Robbie and her pals had some *feelings* about the fact she didn't kiss Ryan Gosling in Barbie
"I can’t check that one off."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ryan Gosling And The SXSW Marriage Proposal
Ryan Gosling was accidentally involved in a proposal as he talked about his new movie, Lost River, at South by Southwest.
By Suzannah Ramsdale