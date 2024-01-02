Emma Watson explains why she refers to herself as 'self-partnered'
"Maybe I’ve figured out some things about how to care for myself better – maybe quite well, actually."
Emma Watson's rise to Hollywood stardom was, in a word, meteoric; after appearing in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone aged 10, she became an overnight star and in later years would go on to land roles in a number of critically acclaimed movies - from The Perks of Being a Wallflower to Little Women. While she has quit acting since her last onscreen role in 2018, Emma has continued to work on various creative projects, including directing a short film for a Prada campaign and starting a gin business with her brother, Alex.
And while her silver screen success is often talked about, Emma is famously private about her personal life. However, when she spoke about her relationship status in 2019, it piqued fans interest (and not only those who have been shipping Emma Watson and Tom Felton for years).
During an interview with British Vogue four years ago, Emma spoke about her relationship status, and while she was rumoured to be dating American businessman Leo Robinton at the time she proudly referred to herself as 'self-partnered' in the cover story. She stated: "I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel. I was like, 'This is totally spiel.' It took me a long time, but I'm very happy [to be single]. I call it being self-partnered."
Her comments sparked interest in the term, and now she has explained exactly what she meant when she used the phrase. In a new interview for the publication, she touched on the term 'self-partnered' to clarify what it means to her.
Emma said it wasn't 'necessarily about me celebrating being single', continuing: "Getting to the point when I was 30, I was realising: 'Oh. Maybe I’ve figured out some things about how to care for myself better – maybe quite well, actually.' And taking pride in that."
And while she's proudly independent, Emma added that connection and community are just as important, saying: "Coming out of Covid, I really understood the importance of building community, having community and investing, very intentionally, time and energy into that."
So now you know!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
The best slippers for women to ease into the new year
Cosy season is here.
By Penny Goldstone
-
The royal family has made a major change to its social media
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
As a Health Editor, I've worked out with ankle weights for years - why they’re a staple in my workout routine
Small but mighty, consider this your full-service ankle weights review.
By Morgan Fargo
-
Emma Watson reveals why she made the 'difficult' decision to give up acting
"I think I felt a bit caged."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Emma Watson’s comments about ‘horrifying’ Harry Potter kiss scene have resurfaced
"It felt wrong on every level."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Tom Felton on the rumoured 'no dating' pact with Emma Watson
Fans have been shipping Feltson union for years
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Emma Watson Talks About The Disgusting Way Paparazzi Have Treated Her, And Other Female Celebrities
The actress reveals that she was pursued for ‘up-skirt’ pictures on her 18th birthday.
By Caroline Leaper
-
And The Most Influential Women On The Time 100 List Are…
Kim Kardashian, Emma Watson and Reese Witherspoon have all made the cut...
By Caroline Leaper
-
6 Brilliant Things Emma Watson Said During Her HeForShe Q&A On International Women's Day
Emma Watson held a Q&A at Facebook's HQ in London as part of her HeForShe campaign. These are the brilliant and inspiring things she had to say.
By Suzannah Ramsdale
-
Of Course Emma Watson Used Those Prince Harry Rumours To Make A Brilliant Point About Feminism...
Emma Watson doesn't need to marry a prince to be a princess. And neither do you.
By Suzannah Ramsdale
-
Emma Watson Will Be A Real Life Belle In A New Beauty And The Beast Adaptation
Emma Watson revealed the exciting Beauty and The Beast news via her Facebook page
By Marie Claire