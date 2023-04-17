Emma Watson has written a tribute to her 30s and every woman should read it

Emma Watson is one of the most talked-about women in the world - and from her admission that she almost quit the Harry Potter series to her sweet words about former co-star Tom Felton, she never fails to make headlines.

The actor and activist made waves this week as she returned to social media to mark her 33rd birthday.

Posting a series of black and white photographs to the 'gram, she penned a personal tribute to her 30s and it is unsurprisingly going viral.

"This is 33. Holy moly," read her now-viral message. "Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted. 😅⚰️🧟‍♀️☄️🪐🪂💥💣🌋

"I stepped away from my life - I learned to surf (badly),🏄‍♀️ I rode some horses (🏇that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS 💪😍 therapy!). My brother and I joined forces @renaisspirits. I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel not a dog 👼. We filmed a Harry Potter reunion⚡️. I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women’s environmental investment fund 📈. I played Pickleball with @sugarrayleonard and I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too. I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one handed for months 🙈🔪👩‍🍳👋. I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman (💃❤️ ). It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down 🏙🔥🧯 . I eat green things now 🌱 ! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial 🎥."

She continued: "These pictures were actually taken on my birthday last year, but I wasn’t ready to come out of my Covid Cocoon. Today I feel 🦋🦋🦋🦋Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now. ❤️🧙‍♀️,🌻,🧜🏽‍♀️, 🥷, 🦌,👁, 🌸, 🦉,🏜,🥋and 🌹. You are my Avengers and you inspire me and kick ass. It takes a village, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. And lastly - thank you to my brother @alex.s.watson for helping me find the most challenging things, with time, incredibly funny. Thank you @jessicaediehl - I’m obsessed with you."

Well, this is lovely.

Happy birthday to Emma Watson!