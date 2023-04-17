Emma Watson has written a tribute to her 30s and every woman should read it
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Emma Watson is one of the most talked-about women in the world - and from her admission that she almost quit the Harry Potter series to her sweet words about former co-star Tom Felton, she never fails to make headlines.
The actor and activist made waves this week as she returned to social media to mark her 33rd birthday.
A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Posting a series of black and white photographs to the 'gram, she penned a personal tribute to her 30s and it is unsurprisingly going viral.
A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
"This is 33. Holy moly," read her now-viral message. "Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted. 😅⚰️🧟♀️☄️🪐🪂💥💣🌋
"I stepped away from my life - I learned to surf (badly),🏄♀️ I rode some horses (🏇that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS 💪😍 therapy!). My brother and I joined forces @renaisspirits. I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel not a dog 👼. We filmed a Harry Potter reunion⚡️. I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women’s environmental investment fund 📈. I played Pickleball with @sugarrayleonard and I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too. I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one handed for months 🙈🔪👩🍳👋. I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman (💃❤️ ). It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down 🏙🔥🧯 . I eat green things now 🌱 ! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial 🎥."
She continued: "These pictures were actually taken on my birthday last year, but I wasn’t ready to come out of my Covid Cocoon. Today I feel 🦋🦋🦋🦋Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now. ❤️🧙♀️,🌻,🧜🏽♀️, 🥷, 🦌,👁, 🌸, 🦉,🏜,🥋and 🌹. You are my Avengers and you inspire me and kick ass. It takes a village, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. And lastly - thank you to my brother @alex.s.watson for helping me find the most challenging things, with time, incredibly funny. Thank you @jessicaediehl - I’m obsessed with you."
Well, this is lovely.
Happy birthday to Emma Watson!
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
-
This is the best hotel in Devon for coastal luxury
Want a luxury spa break by the beach? Head to Devon's chic Saunton Sands Hotel for a slice of luxurious beachside coastal living
By Marie Claire
-
These are the self care products Marie Claire Editors genuinely use every single day
Treat yourself.
By Dionne Brighton
-
An expert guide to essential oils for stress, sleep and more, plus whether they actually work
Feeling stressed or looking to boost your self care routine? Enter stage right, essential oils
By Dionne Brighton