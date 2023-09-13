Emma Watson’s comments about ‘horrifying’ Harry Potter kiss scene have resurfaced
"It felt wrong on every level."
It has been 12 years since the final instalment of the Harry Potter movie franchise, but fans of the films are still just as keen to hear about all the behind the scenes details.
Over the years, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton have spoken about their experiences growing up on the Harry Potter set, and this week some of those conversations are resurfacing.
During the reunion in 2022, Return To Hogwarts, Emma was joined by her co-stars where they opened up about everything from their fond memories to what it was really like when the cameras weren't rolling.
They also discussed the moment that Ron and Hermione kissed, with Emma detailing just how awkward it really was to share that moment with Rupert who she saw as a 'sibling'.
She said: "Obviously us kissing was the most horrifying thing either of us have ever had to go through."
Adding that it 'felt wrong on every level' given that the young actors had grown up together, she said it was 'meant to be this dramatic make-out, but we just kept laughing'.
Radcliffe chimed in, adding: "I did not make this better, because I’ve been told significantly that I was just being an absolute dick about this and was like, 'I’m gonna come on set and watch you guys kiss.'
"I’m sorry about that, guys."
It wasn't the first time that she has spoken about the experience. In a resurfaced clip from an interview with Jonathan Ross in 2012, Emma said: "It was the most horrible thing I’ve ever had to do.
"Not because Rupert isn’t lovely - and there are millions of girls out there who would probably chop their left arm off to kiss him - but it just felt like incest. That’s the only way I can describe it.
"The great thing about kissing is that you close your eyes, so it was fine when I was actually kissing him because I had my eyes closed. So I could not think about the fact that it was him. “
"The worst bit is when we had to open our eyes and look at each other because then it was just like, and then we couldn’t keep going."
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
