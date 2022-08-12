Emma Watson admits to almost quitting the Harry Potter series for a sad reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows may have come out over a decade ago, but that doesn’t mean that we’ve moved on from the wizarding world.

In fact, us millennials are probably still as hooked as we were when the series was actually still going.

Too many of us own wands, chocolate frogs and clothes emblazoned with our Hogwarts House crest (we’re ALL Gryffindor, OK?) and we can all admit to having debated HP theories deep into the night.

Earlier this year, we were blessed with the long-awaited Harry Potter reunion, seeing former cast members reunite in a televised special to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

It was during this reunion that Emma Watson made a surprise revelation about nearly leaving the franchise, with her comments resurfacing just this week.

“You were considering pulling out. I’ve never really spoken to you about that,” Rupert Grint said to Emma during their sweet televised conversation as part of the special. “I think I was scared,” Emma replied. “I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, ‘This is kind of forever now.'”

“We never really spoke about it,” added Daniel Radcliffe. “I guess we were just going through it at our own pace. We were kind of in the moment at the time. It just didn’t really occur to us that we were all probably kind of having similar feelings.”

“At times, I was lonely,” Emma admitted, explaining how “the fame thing had finally hit home in a big way.”

She continued: “No one had to convince me to see it through. The fans genuinely wanted me to succeed and they all genuinely have each other’s backs.”

Tom Felton also weighed in on Emma’s struggle, recalling: “People definitely forget what she took on and how gracefully she did it”.

He went on to explain that he had his “cronies” and Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint had each other, but that Emma Watson as the only girl had a very different experience.

“[She] was not only younger but she was by herself,” he explained.

Thankfully, Emma did of course return to her role and was the Hermione of our dreams.