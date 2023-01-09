Late last year, the rumour mill went into overdrive as fans speculated that Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson were dating (opens in new tab).

However, she may have just quashed those rumours following a recent interview where she claims she attracts 'the worst men' while discussing being single.

A source told US Weekly in November that the pair had been “talking for a couple of months now,” and were still in the “very early stages. Both really like each other."

The news came just months after the SNL live actor broke off his year-long relationship with Kim Kardashian, and Emily and Pete were spotted together at a number of events, including a basketball game where they sat near Ben Stiller.

However, the model and author has now said that she attracts the "worst men" during one of her podcast episodes.

Emily, who divorced film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 after four years of marriage, also said that men "think they want a strong woman," but don't actually "know how to handle it".

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

So, what did she exactly say? On an episode of her High Low podcast, where the she has welcomed stars including Julia Fox and discussed topics such as sex, dating and her life in the spotlight, she said: "That's what I hate with dating… men in particular.

"They're like, 'OK, yes, you're special. You've done it.' And they love it and love it, and then slowly they get emasculated and don't know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you."

She went on to say: "They start to tear you down, and then you're back to square one. And it's so fucked up and unfair, because I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don't know how to handle it and… what it means for their own identity."

Emily, who shares one year old son Sylvester Apollo Bears with her ex-husband, continued: "I said to my girlfriend, I feel like I attract the worst men... Because I want a confident man. I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want."