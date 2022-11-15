Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly dating

Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson is in the headlines for yet another unexpected celebrity romance, as the comedian is reportedly dating model Emily Ratajkowski.

Ratajkowski, who filed for divorce from Uncut Gems producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in September, has more recently talked about her new chapter and dating again. A source told Us Weekly that she and the SNL funnyman have been “talking for a couple of months now,” and were still in the “very early stages.”

“Both really like each other,” the source claimed.

Davidson has also recently come out of a relationship, as he split from reality star Kim Kardashian in August after nine months. Their high profile relationship saw Davidson accompany the star to various events such as the premiere of her Hulu show The Kardashians and the Met Gala, as well as feature on her Instagram in cute pictures.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Met Gala (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Page Six, a source claimed the pair had “decided to just be friends” and had “a lot of love and respect for each other.”

Earlier this month, Ratajkowski told Harper’s Bazaar that she had “gone on dates.” (Howard Stern also suggested she should date Pete Davidson, potentially predicting the future.)

She said, “I can tell you that I have never been single before. I feel all the emotions…The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”

“Now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts,’” she said.

Ratajkowski and Davidson have yet to respond to the rumours. The model has more recently been hard at work with her brand new podcast, High Low, where she’s welcomed stars including Kanye West’s ex Julia Fox and talked openly about topics such as sex, dating and her life in the spotlight.