Emily Ratajkowski has opened up about ‘letting go’ of control and embracing vulnerability

"One of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go."

Emily Ratajkowksi is known for her openness when it comes to social media, but the internet hasn’t always been the kindest back.

Now, the 31-year-old has addressed her relationship with the internet and how as a celebrity, she finds it “complicated.”

Speaking to Variety about her book of essays, My Body, Emily also discussed how letting go – when there’s so much scrutiny on her personal life – has helped her feel happier.

“One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go,” she explains.

Referencing her recent split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily added: “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”

She also chatted about her preferred social media platform, TikTok, saying: “I enjoy vulnerability and radical honesty, so TikTok is a perfect medium for that.”

Recently Emily garnered a whole load of attention for a TikTok video in which she questioned why when a man cheats, its the other woman’s behaviour that is more harshly criticised. It came at a time when news of Adam Levine allegedly cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo with an Instagram model were doing the rounds, but in the Variety interview Emily insists it wasn’t about the Maroon 5 singer.

“It wasn’t honestly about Adam Levine. I just responded to this woman talking about how women need to change and adjust as preparation for men’s behaviour, which is something I’ve been talking and writing about for a long time.

“Like, this ‘Boys will be boys’ attitude that women have? We have to do better,” she stressed.

“I’m very familiar with those kinds of power dynamics between men and women and I saw another moment where we were choosing to attack a young woman instead of the powerful man, which I didn’t love.”

Earlier this week, the model and actress announced that she would be launching a new podcast, High Low with EmRata which will consist of guest interviews and scripted monologues.

The first episode is expected to be released on the 1st of November.