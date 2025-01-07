Wait - are Dua Lipa and Callum Turner engaged?

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have rapidly become the internet's favourite couple, but they've recently ignited some engagement rumours that are confusing fans. So, are the lovebirds engaged to be married? Here's what we know.

On New Year's Eve, the popstar posted some VERY intriguing photos of herself on Instagram, which prominently featured a rather large gold ring with what looks like a precious stone embedded in it. This piece of bling was on Dua's ring finger, leading fans to speculate about the jewel and its potential significance.

"Show ‘em the riiiingggg," wrote one person, while another added: "Ok engagement ring"

Dua started dating Callum, a British actor, in early 2024. Last January, the singer sparked romance rumours when she showed up to support her new boyfriend after the premiere of his miniseries Masters of the Air.

They were spotted out and about together, holding hands, after the BAFTAs last February, and on a few other occasions were seen spending time together and even kissing.

The sweet couple have been photographed together a handful of times since then, including in arrivals at St. Pancras International station in London in March, holding hands while going out for dinner in New York in April, and enjoying some fun and sun at Glastonbury Festival in June — a true Alex and Alexa for our time.

As for the alleged engagement, a source told The Sun for a story published on 31 December: "Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever.

“They are engaged and couldn’t be happier."

The insider continued: "Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake.

"Callum is such a solid support for Dua and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are so happy. It’s been an amazing Christmas for them."

Big if true!!!