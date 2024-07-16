Daisy Edgar-Jones drops another big hint about the Normal People sequel
Please, please, please
When Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones teased some 'big news' in recently, the internet lost its collective mind. The A-list besties may be fully fledged Hollywood darlings now, with Oscar nods and starring roles in big budget blockbusters (ahem, ready for you Gladiator II), but back in 2020 they were the two up-and-coming actors who stole our hearts as Connell and Marianne in Normal People. The BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney's bestselling novel became a sensation in its own right, with Connell's chain garnering over 133k thirsty fans on Instagram, so when Paul and Daisy hinted at a sequel a couple of months ago it was big news for fans.
Back in May, Daisy shared a photo of herself with Paul and wrote: "We've got some news to share!! Watch this space."
It quickly sparked rumours that the two would be reuniting for a Normal People sequel, with hopes that we'll get to see what Connell and Marianne have been up to since we left them four years ago. With increased interest in a second instalment, Daisy spoke to The Times' Culture magazine about the possibility of reprising the role - and it sounds pretty promising, to be honest.
In an interview with the publication, she said: "It’s still Normal People I am known for. It meant a lot to people and a lot to me too. I feel 100% spoilt by Normal People. If you could bottle up my ideal role, world, film-maker, writer, it had everything. In any career you get some jobs that are truly magical and, yes, then you’re seeking that feeling again. It’s hard to top that."
And that's not all. During an appearance on BBC News to promote her new film Twisters - starring Glenn Powell and Kiernan Shipka - Daisy once again spoke about her love for the show, and confirmed that if a Normal People sequel ever was to materialise that she'd be fully up for it. She said: "I love those characters. It would be wonderful to explore them again."
So, it's not a no - right?
Fingers crossed.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
